The outer space noisebastards GWAR travelled to Earth to take part in The AV Club’s Undercover series.

It’s the fourth year in a row that GWAR have delivered a raucous rendition of an old-school classic – having previously tackled Kansas, Pet Shop Boys and Billy Ocean. Now they’re taking aim at Cyndi Lauper’s PMRC baiting She Bop for your pleasure… and a little bonus cover of Ramones’ Blitzkrieg Bop for good measure.

Stick this in your ears and face!