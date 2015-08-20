Gwar expand 30th anniversary tour

Gwar have expanded their North American tour plans with the addition of an autumn leg featuring support from Born Of Osiris and Battlecross.

The band celebrated their 30th anniversary this past weekend at the sixth Annual Gwar B-Q in their hometown of Richmond, Virginia. The three-day event featured performances from Coal Chamber, Fear Factory and the full lineup from The Summer Slaughter Tour – Arch Enemy, Born Of Osiris, Veil of Maya, The Acacia Strain, Cattle Decapitation and Beyond Creation.

Gwar will launch the 30 Years Of Total World Domination Tour on August 25 with guests Butcher Babies and Battlecross – which includes three Riot Fest shows – and now they’ve added an autumn run with Born Of Osiris and Battlecross. Canadian dates will see Cryptopsy in the lineup.

With newly-announced shows set to start October 7 in Cincinnati, guitarist Pustulus Maximus offers a preview of what fans can expect during the autumn run.

He says: “I have yet to grasp this concept of the internet and the spouting of self-important speeches by people in social media – the internet must die, so Gwar will kill it.

“Management tells me the internet is not a person that can be fought and killed, but they don’t know the true power of a Scumdog. We kill everything.”

Gwar Fan Club members can order tickets now and general sale will open on August 21 (Friday).

Gwar will soon release a career-spanning book Let There Be Gwar. The 350-page project will detail their history through first-hand accounts and previously unreleased photographs.

GWAR 30 YEARS OF TOTAL WORLD DOMINATION TOUR

Gwar w/ Butcher Babies and Battlecross

Aug 25: Millvale Mr Smalls Theater, PA

Aug 27: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Aug 28: Lincoln Bourbon Theater, NE

Aug 29: Denver Riot Fest, CO

Aug 30: Lawrence Granada, KS

Aug 31: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Sep 01: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Sep 02: Baton Rouge Varsity Theater, LA

Sep 03: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

Sep 04: Birmingham Iron City, LA

Sep 05: New Albany Rustic Frog Befuddled Fest, IN

Sep 06: Winston-Salem Ziggys, NC

Sep 08: Wilmington Ziggys By The Sea, NC

Sep 09: Jacksonville Freebird Live, FL

Sep 10: Chattanooga Track 29, TN

Sep 11: Sauget Pop’s, IL

Sep 12: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 14: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Sep 15: So. Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Sep 16: Reading Reverb, PA

Sep 17: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Sep 18: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY

Sep 19: Toronto Riot Fest, ON

Gwar w/ Born Of Osiris and Battlecross

Oct 07: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Oct 08: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Oct 09: Minneapolis The Cabooze, MN

Oct 10: Winnipeg Garrick Centre, MB

Oct 12: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, SK

Oct 13: Calgary MacEwan Ballroom, AB

Oct 14: Edmonton Union Hall. AB

Oct 16: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Oct 17: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 18: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Oct 19: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 20: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Oct 23: Las Vegas Fremont Country Club, NV

Oct 24: San Bernardino KnotFest, CA

Oct 25: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 26: Reno Knitting Factory, NV

Oct 28: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Oct 29: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Nov 02: Urbana Canopy Club, IL

Nov 04: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

Nov 05: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Nov 06: Detroit Harpo’s, MI

Nov 07: Buffalo The Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 08: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Nov 09: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 11: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Nov 12: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 13: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT

Nov 14: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Nov 17: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Nov 18: Nashville Exit/IN, TN

Nov 19: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Nov 20: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Nov 21: Houston Whatever Fest, TX

Nov 25: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Nov 27: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 28: Orlando Venue 578, FL