"Barracuda is a powerful piece of music that was never intended for political use." Heart's Nancy Wilson hits out at Trump administration over use of their 1977 hit single during Washington DC military parade

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has made public her distaste at what she says was the unauthorised usage of the Seattle band's 1977 hit single Barracuda during the military parade staged in Washington D.C. to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, on what just happened to be, by coincidence, Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

Posting on Instagram on June 14, the day of the parade, Wilson wrote: "Earlier today, during a parade held in support of our nation’s military and organized by President Donald Trump, the song Barracuda by Heart was played without permission or authorization from us.



Barracuda, written and performed by Ann [Wilson] and I, is a powerful piece of music that was never intended for political use. As daughters of a U.S. Marine Corps major, we hold a deep and abiding respect for the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces.



"On a day meant to honor that service, it’s important that music used in such settings reflects not only the tone of the event but also the wishes of the artists who created it."

In the photo alongside Wilson's words, the guitarist is shown wearing a 'No Kings But Us' cap, a reference to the 'No Kings' demonstrations held across America on June 14 as protests against what organisers believe are President Trump's increasingly authoritarian, and arguably unconstitutional. policies.

Wilson has previously spoken out against what she sees as the "salacious billionaire culture" in America today, and stated her belief that it's "embarrassing" to be American in 2025.



Her comments came during an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock.

During the interview, Wilson was asked about Heart's 1975 single Crazy On You, which her sister Ann Wilson wrote as a response to America's involvement in Vietnam.



"We were kind of embarrassed at that time to call ourselves American because of the dirty politics of the Vietnam War," Wilson recalled. "To be as subtle as possible, it's more embarrassing now."



Wilson then went on to talk about how Barracuda, which concerns "a real sleazeball with a satin jacket" is more relevant than ever in 2025, "in the salacious billionaire culture with the grab-them-by-the-pussy mentality."

Asked by journalist Piet Levy if she finds it infuriating that the sexism documented in Barracuda is still prevalent today, Wilson responds, "I think for women in the culture the pendulum will come back again, and there'll be another renaissance in the arts to push back against the oppression of the cranky old rich white guys. I hope I am alive to see that next revolution."