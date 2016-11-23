Watch Green Day star on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Green Day have performed their track Bang Bang on US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The song is lifted from the band’s 12th album Revolution Radio, which launched in October and hit the top spot on the US Billboard 200 and reached no.1 in the UK, Ireland, Italy and New Zealand.

Billie Joe Armstrong and co’s latest live performance of the track was played without the chant of “No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA” which they added to the song for their appearance this week at the American Music Awards.

Earlier this week, Armstrong pulled no punches when asked about Donald Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election.

He said: “I fucking hate Donald Trump. Hopefully something drastic will happen in the future where he’s not in office anymore.”

Armstrong also recently urged fans to put away their mobile phones at Green Day concerts, and issued a plea for there to be more “human interaction” between the band and their audience.

He said: “At our shows I see lot of people holding up cell phones. You can look at a screen at home, you can look at your computer or your phone anywhere. You can take your picture but let’s have eye contact, let’s have a human experience right now that you can’t capture on a cell phone.”

Green Day will top the British Summer Time festival bill at Hyde Park next July. They’ve also been confirmed as headliners for Austria’s Nova Rock Festival, alongside System Of A Down, Blink-182 and Linkin Park next June.

