Watch Gojira perform The Shooting Star live on the BBC

Footage of Gojira’s performance of The Shooting Star live on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show has been released.

The French metal outfit performed live at the Maida Vale studios in London for the BBC. Watch them playing The Shooting Star below.

Shooting Star appeared on Gojira’s latest album Magma, which was released earlier this year.

Frontman Joe Duplantier this week told Metal Hammer that the band were aiming for somewhere between “super-extreme death metal” and “something super progressive” on the follow-up to Magma.

He said: “We started something with Magma that I want to take further. The progressive and lyrical aspects are something I want to dig into a little more.

“It’s not going to be a drastic change – we’re not going to turn into a super-extreme death metal band or something super-progressive. It’s going to be somewhere in between.

“We have a lot of riffs and ideas floating around. I don’t have a clear vision of where we’re going to go, but I think the music will take us there, when we start jamming. Hopefully we’re going to be surprised. In a good way.”

In July, Metal Hammer fans voted Magma their favourite album of 2016 so far. Gojira have a string of tour dates still to come this year.

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

