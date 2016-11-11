Gojira aim for blend of 'death metal and prog' on new album

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier says the band’s next album will be somewhere between “super-extreme death metal” and “something super progressive.”

The French metal heroes released their sixth album Magma earlier this year and Duplantier previously said he was already planning ahead for the follow-up.

Now he has given Metal Hammer an update on the progress of new material, saying he wants Gojira to further investigate the themes he explored on Magma.

He says: “We started something with Magma that I want to take further. The progressive and lyrical aspects are something I want to dig into a little more.

“It’s not going to be a drastic change – we’re not going to turn into a super-extreme death metal band or something super-progressive. It’s going to be somewhere in between.

“We have a lot of riffs and ideas floating around. I don’t have a clear vision of where we’re going to go, but I think the music will take us there, when we start jamming. Hopefully we’re going to be surprised. In a good way.”

In July, Metal Hammer fans voted Magma their favourite album of 2016 so far. Gojira have a string of tour dates still to come this year.

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

