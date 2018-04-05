Watch Godsmack crank up the comedy in Bulletproof video

Godsmack - When Legends Rise 1. When Legends Rise

2. Bulletproof

3. Unforgettable

4. Every Part Of Me

5. Take It To The Edge

6. Under Your Scars

7. Someday

8. Just One Time

9. Say My Name

10. Let It Out

11. Eye Of The Storm

Godsmack have released a 10-minute video for their new track Bulletproof.

The song will appear on the band’s upcoming album When Legends Rise, which is set to arrive on April 27 via Spinefarm Records.

The Troy Smith-directed video takes the form of a short comedy film and shows the band’s real manager Paul Geary suggesting that it's time for the group to expand its fanbase by bringing in new directors.

That sets up guest appearances from Sebastian Bach and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Godsmack vocalist and guitarist Sully Erna says: “This is very much a short film/music video – I wrote most of it with some contributions from Troy Smith and Kenny Funk. We just really enjoy having fun and laughing.

“Music is about entertainment just as much as it’s about the art. And we want to share what we do with audiences of all ages.

“The band discussed having me direct this debut video, so I just ran with that concept and twisted it up. Comedy is nothing more than reality exaggerated, and anyone who doesn’t enjoy a fun video like this is simply taking life much too seriously.”

Godsmack will head out on a co-headline tour with Shinedown across the US this summer, with dates in the UK and Europe being planned for the autumn.