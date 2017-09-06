Watch Gizmodrome perform Man In The Mountain

Gizmodrome have released a studio video showcasing their new track Man In The Mountain.

The song features on Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew, Mark King and Vittorio Cosma’s upcoming debut album which will arrive on September 15 launch via earMUSIC.

Speaking previously about how the project came together, Copeland said: “Vittorio and I have been playing together for years in Italy, but it got serious when Adrian and Mark joined us for 15 days of wild creativity in a Milan recording studio.

“If you put the right guys together in a rehearsal room, ‘strange things’ definitely happen!”

Gizmodrome is now available for pre-order, while the band feature in the new issue of Prog magazine, which goes on sale on Friday, September 8.

