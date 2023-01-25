Watch Fucked Up's video for new single Cicada

Fucked Up have shared the video for Cicada, the latest single previewing their new album One Day, which is set for release on January 27.

"Cicada is about what life is like after you lose people, and our responsibility to carry them forward into the future, using the things they taught us as a light," says guitarist Mike Haliechuk, who takes lead vocals on on the song.



"I like to imagine the sound of cicadas as a metaphor for our strange life in the subculture - we all just live these weird little hidden lives under the dirt, and then once in a generation, one of us gets to bust out of the dirt and intone their song so loud that it can be heard all over."

Watch the video below.

One Day derives its title from the fact that it was written and recorded in just 24 hours, an idea credited to Haliechuk, who conceived the concept back in 2019.



"After you’ve been in a band for this long, you lose track of what your sound actually is," the guitarist admits. "Twenty-four hours can feel like a long time, but you can get a lot done then, too. It can feel like forever and one minute at the same time. If you work on something for one day, it can end up being really special."

The band have already released the album's title track, plus Found and I Think I Might Be Weird as singles.

Fucked Up will tour the UK in March, calling at:



Mar 09: Bristol, Fleece

Mar 10: Exeter, Cavern

Mar 11: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Mar 12: Sheffield, Leadmill 2

Mar 13: Newcastle, Cluny

Mar 14: Glasgow, Room 2

Mar 15: Manchester, Deaf Institute

Mar 16: Nottingham, Bodega Social Club

Mar 17: Brighton Patterns

Mar 18: London, Lafayette