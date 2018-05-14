Watch Foo Fighters perform The Line on The Ellen Show

Foo Fighters were special guests on The Ellen Show in the US last week.

Dave Grohl and co performed their Concrete And Gold track The Line live in the studio, with the footage now available to watch through the show’s official channel.

Watch it below.

The Foos will return to Europe this summer for a handful of shows before they head back to North America for further dates which stretch through until mid-October.

Last month, guitarist Chris Shiflett reported that after eight months on the road, the band were in “good form” and added: "We’re hitting our stride but we’re not burnt out yet. People should expect to get their money’s worth."

Foo Fighters 2018 tour dates

Jun 05: Gothenburg Ullevi Arena, Sweden

Jun 10: Hamburg Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld, Germany

Jun 13: Bern Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 14: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jul 06: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 12: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 14: Wantagh Northwell Health & Jones Beach, NY

Jul 16: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 17: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jul 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 22: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 25: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 26: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jul 29: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 30: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sep 01: Seattle Safeco Field, WA

Sep 04: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Sep 06: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 08: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 10: Portland Moda Centre At The Rose Quarter, OR

Sep 12: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 08: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 10: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 13: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Oct 15: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 17: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN