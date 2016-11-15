Watch Attila's tour bus mannequin challenge

Attila have shared a video of their own mannequin challenge.

The Georgia outfit have hopped on the latest bandwagon with their own clip, which they filmed on a tour bus. It features the band, a number of fans, internet comedian Curtis Lepore, Black Veil Brides drummer Chris Coma and porn star Jessie Lee frozen in various positions.

Five Finger Death Punch also staged their own mannequin challenge featuring 10,000 people at a show last week. Watch both videos below.

The mannequin challenge is a viral Internet video trend where people remain frozen in action like mannequins while a video is recorded. The first clip came from students at Jacksonville’s Edward H White High School, according to NBC.

Attila recently released their song Public Apology from their latest album Chaos.

Vocalist Chris Fronzak said of the track: “Lets be real – I’m not sorry about shit. The only thing I’m sorry for is the fact that the entire world has turned into a bunch of supersoft crybaby bitches.

“As the rest of the world changes and adapts to our new ‘sensitive generation’ just understand that Attila will always stay the same. We’re here to fuck shit up, are you with us?”

Attila have three remaining dates in Florida this year at Orlando Beacham on November 16, Fort Lauderdale Revolution on November 17 and Tampa’s Orpheum on November 18. They have also announced a tour in the UK next spring.

Attila Chaos UK tour 2017

Apr 01: Glasgow Garage

Apr 02: Leeds Key Club

Apr 03: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 04: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 05: Bristol Marble Factory

Apr 06: Manchester Academy

Apr 07: London Electric Ballroom

Apr 09: Southampton Engine Rooms

