Watch Fall Out Boy play a hardcore festival way back in 2002

Since their formation back in 2001, Fall Out Boy have gone on to become one of the world's biggest and most celebrated rock bands. But if you were to go right back to those early days, the band were cutting their teeth in very different spaces than you might have thought.



Thanks to footage uploaded by Christopher Gutierrez, we are able to see one of the band's early shows, opening a hardcore all-dayer. Taking place on November 16, 2002 at LaGrange, the event was a birthday show and benefit put on for Jim Grimes, lead vocalist of Chicago straight edge band Extinction. And what a line-up it was, featuring the likes of Every Time I Die, Unearth, Rise Against, Bleeding Through, The Hope Conspiracy and Misery Signals to name a few, all early on in their journeys.



Another band on the line-up was Arma Angulus, the metalcore band initially formed by Pete Wentz. They were playing their last show, and their line-up for the event featured Patrick Stump on drums and Joe Trohman on guitar. So with one band coming to an end, it seemed like a perfect place to launch another band into the world.



So that's how we find Fall Out Boy standing in front of hundreds of hardcore kids, telling them they are," taking a break from the mosh for a minute" and playing some lovely pop-punk. The show took place six months before the band released their debut album 'Take This To Your Grave', so their set featured tracks that would later appear on it. In this case, you can check out 'Dead On Arrival' and 'Reinventing The Wheel To Run Myself Over', both presented in the most brilliantly scrappy and energetic manner. And though met by plenty of crossed arms and heckles, they never let it derail their incentive of showing what they are made of. It's a firm reminder to always give your all, no matter what audience you are playing in front of.



So sit back and enjoy a bit of scene history:

Fast forward to today, and the band are hitting the road in both Europe and the US in support of their upcoming new album 'So Much (For) Stardust' which will be released on March 24th via Fueled By Ramen.



You can check out all the dates below.

Jun 21: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jun 23: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jun 24: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

Jun 27: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Jun 30: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ



Jul 01: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 02: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Jul 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 07: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 09: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 11: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 13: Somerset Somerset Amphitheater, WI

Jul 15: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 16: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 21: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 22: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 24: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 25: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 26: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, GA

Jul 29: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON



Aug 01: Forest Hills Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Aug 02: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 04: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 06: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ



Oct 17: Warsaw Cos Torwar, POL

Oct 18: Prague Sportovní hala Fortuna, CZE

Oct 20: Milan Mediolanum Forum, ITA

Oct 21: Munich Zenith, GER

Oct 23: Paris Zénith, FRA

Oct 24: Amsterdam AFAS Live, HOL

Oct 25: Brussels Forest National, BEL

Oct 27: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Oct 29: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 31: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 02: London The O2, UK

Nov 06: Oberhausen Rudolf Weber-Arena, GER

Nov 07: Hamburg Barclays Arena, GER

Nov 08: Germany Max-Schmeling-Halle, GER