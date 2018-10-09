Watch Evanescence perform live version of The Open Door track Lacrymosa

Evanescence have released a video showcasing a live orchestral version of their song Lacrymosa.

The track originally appeared on Amy Lee and co’s 2006 album The Open Door, with the new clip taken from the band’s upcoming package Synthesis Live, which is set to arrive on Friday (October 12) on DVD, DVD/CD, Blu-ray and Blu-Ray/CD via Eagle Vision.

Synthesis Live was filmed and recorded in front of a sold out crowd at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino on November 3, 2017, as the band toured in support of the Synthesis album.

Speaking prior to its launch, vocalist Lee told Louder: “We’re working on something new – and the info about it is on lockdown just for a little bit longer. In a short amount of time I’ll explain exactly what it is.

“But we are in the studio, we are working on a new project, and it’s something different – it’s not just a straightforward next Evanescence album.

“It’s something unique, something complex, something a little bit beyond that – and it’s definitely new territory for all of us.”

Evanescence have previously shared Hi-Lo and My Immortal from Synthesis Live, which is now available for pre-order.

Evanescence Synthesis Live

1. Overture

2. Never Go Back

3. Lacrymosa

4. End Of The Dream

5. My Heart Is Broken

6. Lithium

7. Bring Me To Life

8. Unravelling (Interlude)

9. Imaginary

10. Secret Door

11. Hi-Lo

12. Lost In Paradise

13. Your Star

14. My Immortal

15. The In-between (Piano Solo)

16. Imperfection

17. Speak to Me

18. Good Enough

19. Swimming Home

20. Hi’Lo featuring Lindsey Stirling (Bonus video)