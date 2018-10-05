Evanescence share live orchestral performance of 2017 track Hi-Lo

Evanescence have released a live video of their performance of Hi-Lo.

It’s the latest track selected from the band’s upcoming package Synthesis Live, which is set to arrive on October 12 on DVD, DVD/CD, Blu-ray and Blu-Ray/CD via Eagle Vision.

Synthesis Live was filmed and recorded in front of a sold out crowd at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino on November 3, 2017, as the band toured in support of the Synthesis album.

It included orchestral reworkings of some of the band's best-loved work along with two new tracks, of which Hi-Lo was one.

Speaking about the album at the time, vocalist Amy Lee said: “We’ve gone through our entire catalogue of music and picked out the songs that are made to be heard in this way – and we’re sewing them together from the ground up.”

Evanescence previously shared a clip of My Immortal from Synthesis Live, which is now available for pre-order.

Evanescence Synthesis Live

1. Overture

2. Never Go Back

3. Lacrymosa

4. End Of The Dream

5. My Heart Is Broken

6. Lithium

7. Bring Me To Life

8. Unravelling (Interlude)

9. Imaginary

10. Secret Door

11. Hi-Lo

12. Lost In Paradise

13. Your Star

14. My Immortal

15. The In-between (Piano Solo)

16. Imperfection

17. Speak to Me

18. Good Enough

19. Swimming Home

20. Hi’Lo featuring Lindsey Stirling (Bonus video)