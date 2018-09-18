Watch Evanescence deliver spellbinding live version of My Immortal

Evanescence have released a video of their performance of My Immortal.

The footage has been taken from the band’s upcoming live package Synthesis Live, which is set to arrive on October 12 on DVD, DVD/CD, Blu-ray and Blu-Ray/CD via Eagle Vision.

A statement on the release reads: “Amy Lee’s incredible vocal range and the group’s expressive, multi-layered music naturally lends itself to orchestral accompaniment, shining a light on the singular beauty of the arrangements by composer David Campbell and conducted by Susie Seiter – creating a truly dynamic, cinematic sound.

“Lee has called this ‘a passion project’, which undoubtedly shines through. The sense of occasion is not lost on the band or audience alike in this unique and highly emotive show.”

Synthesis Live was filmed and recorded in front of a sold out crowd at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino on November 3, 2017, and is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Evanescence Synthesis Live

1. Overture

2. Never Go Back

3. Lacrymosa

4. End Of The Dream

5. My Heart Is Broken

6. Lithium

7. Bring Me To Life

8. Unravelling (Interlude)

9. Imaginary

10. Secret Door

11. Hi-Lo

12. Lost In Paradise

13. Your Star

14. My Immortal

15. The In-between (Piano Solo)

16. Imperfection

17. Speak to Me

18. Good Enough

19. Swimming Home

20. Hi’Lo featuring Lindsey Stirling (Bonus video)