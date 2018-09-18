Watch Evanescence deliver spellbinding live version of My Immortal

Evanescence have released a video of their performance of My Immortal.
The footage has been taken from the band’s upcoming live package Synthesis Live, which is set to arrive on October 12 on DVD, DVD/CD, Blu-ray and Blu-Ray/CD via Eagle Vision.
A statement on the release reads: “Amy Lee’s incredible vocal range and the group’s expressive, multi-layered music naturally lends itself to orchestral accompaniment, shining a light on the singular beauty of the arrangements by composer David Campbell and conducted by Susie Seiter – creating a truly dynamic, cinematic sound.
“Lee has called this ‘a passion project’, which undoubtedly shines through. The sense of occasion is not lost on the band or audience alike in this unique and highly emotive show.”
Synthesis Live was filmed and recorded in front of a sold out crowd at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino on November 3, 2017, and is now available for pre-order. Find details below.
Evanescence Synthesis Live
1. Overture
2. Never Go Back
3. Lacrymosa
4. End Of The Dream
5. My Heart Is Broken
6. Lithium
7. Bring Me To Life
8. Unravelling (Interlude)
9. Imaginary
10. Secret Door
11. Hi-Lo
12. Lost In Paradise
13. Your Star
14. My Immortal
15. The In-between (Piano Solo)
16. Imperfection
17. Speak to Me
18. Good Enough
19. Swimming Home
20. Hi’Lo featuring Lindsey Stirling (Bonus video)
Evanescence - Synthesis Live
Evanescence document their landmark orchestral tour with Synthesis Live - recorded at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino in 2017, featuring classics including Bring Me To Life and My Immortal.View Deal