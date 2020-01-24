Watch Evanescence create video for The Chain in new behind-the-scenes clip

Evanescence have shared a video showing how they and their team created the promo for The Chain.

The video for the band’s cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic was released earlier this month, with the track first coming to light last year in the trailer for smash hit Xbox One and PC video game Gears 5 – the latest instalment in the long-running Gears Of War franchise.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Evanescence reveal they had to overcome adversity to create the video, with vocalist Amy Lee explaining: “We already had a basic remit for the video and just this weekend, we accidentally started a riot in Mexico City.

“Some people got up on the stage and took all of our stuff: The drum kit and a lot of gear and made a big bonfire.”

That gave Lee and idea for the video. She adds: “I was like, ‘We should really set the drum set on fire,’ so I called director Paul and was like, ‘Hey, new direction!”

Watch the video below.

Speaking last year about recording the song, Lee said it was “fun,” and added: “We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic picture with our take on The Chain.

“The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even made everyone in the band sing by the end of it!”

Evanescence will head out on the road later this year alongside Within Temptation on the Worlds Collide tour.

Evanescence and Within Temptation: Worlds Collide tour

Apr 04: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Apr 05: Paris Accor Hotel Arena, France

Apr 07: London The O2, UK

Apr 09: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Apr 11: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 17: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Apr 20: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Hall, Germany

Apr 21: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Apr 22: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Apr 24: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Apr 26: Luxembourg Rockhall, Luxembourg

Apr 28: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Apr 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 01: Birmingham Arena, UK