Watch Enslaved's winter solstice clip of Caravans To The Outer World

Enslaved have shared a "live" video of new single, Caravans To The Outer Worlds – the original appears on their forthcoming studio album, Heimal, out on March 3 via Nuclear Blast. The new clip was recorded during their 2021 Winter Solstice livestream, The Otherworldly Big Band Experience.

Says vocalist Grutle Kjellson, “Caravans To The Outer Worlds was the first material written for our upcoming album [also the title track of the band's 2021 EP], and that first song usually points in a certain direction. However, this song points in several directions, and that really made the whole process immensely interesting, and ultimately pushed us making our best album ever!

"This live version, taken from The Otherworldly Big Band Experience – our last big project keeping us alive during the pandemic – is the first of hopefully many opportunities to behold a performance of this energetic song. We hope you’ll enjoy it. God Jól!”

The conceptual Heimdal finds the Norwegian prog metallers returning to Norse mythology, and Ragnarök in particular, for inspiration. A special two-disc edition of the album will also be available, which includes a Blu-ray of The Otherworldly Big Band Experience allowing fans to enjoy the full set time after time. Heimdal follows on from 2020's very proggy Utgard.

Enslaved will co-headline a North American tour in April 2023, with additional festival shows already confirmed at Denmark's Winter Metal Magic (Feb 03), the UK's Incineration Festival (May 13) and Mexico's Metal Fest (Nov 10-11).

Enjoy the live clip of Caravans To The Outer Worlds below.

Enslaved: Heimdal

01. Behind The Mirror

02. Congelia

03. Forest Dweller

04. Kingdo

05. The Eternal Sea

06. Caravans To The Outer Worlds

07. Gangandi (Bonus Track)*

08. Heimdal