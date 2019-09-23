Watch Dragonforce have a Razorblade Meltdown in new animated video

Dragonforce have released an animated video for their new single Razorblade Meltdown.

It’s the latest track to be taken from the band’s upcoming album Extreme Power Metal, which will launch this coming Friday (September 27) through earMUSIC.

Dragonforce previously revealed Highway To Oblivion and Heart Demolition from the follow-up to 2017’s Reaching Into Infinity.

Extreme Power Metal was produced in Los Angeles by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited, with the record also recorded, in part, on guitarist Herman Li's Twitch channel with participation from the fans.

In addition, fans will be able to watch the launch of Extreme Power Metal live on Li’s channel later this week.

Dragonforce will head out on tour in support of the new album from October. Find further details below.

Dragonforce: Extreme Power Metal

1. Highway To Oblivion

2. Cosmic Power Of The Infinite Shred Machine

3. The Last Dragonborn

4. Heart Demolition

5. Troopers Of The Stars

6. Razorblade Meltdown

7. Strangers

8. In A Skyforged Dream

9. Remembrance Day

10. My Heart Will Go On

Dragonforce 2019/2020 tour dates

Oct 01: Tucson Encore, AZ

Oct 02: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Oct 03: Las Vegas Vinyl @ Hard Rock, NV

Oct 04: Fresno Strummers, CA

Oct 05: Reno Cargo, NV

Oct 06: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Oct 07: Vancouver The Red Room, BC

Oct 08: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Oct 11: San Francisco August Hall, CA

Oct 12: Ventura Theater, CA

Oct 13: Los AngelesMegacruise, CA

Nov 02: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK

Nov 03: Hull Welly, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Stylus, UK

Nov 05: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 06: Birmingham Institute, UK

Nov 08: London Forum, UK

Nov 09: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Nov 11: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 12: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Nov 13: Northampton Roadmember, UK

Nov 14: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK

Feb 05: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Feb 06: Belgium TBC

Feb 07: Charleville-Mézières Le Forum, France

Feb 08: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Feb 09: Lyon CCO, France

Feb 11: Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge, France

Feb 12: Bordeaux Krakatoa Club, France

Feb 13: Toulouse Metronum, France

Feb 14: Marseille L’Usine, France

Feb 15: Pratteln Konzertfabrick Z7, Switzerland

Feb 16: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland