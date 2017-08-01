Watch Dan Reed Network jam in studio video for Infected

Dan Reed Network have released a studio video showcasing their track Infected.
It’s been taken from the band’s latest album Fight Another Day which arrived last year via Frontiers Records. It’s their first studio release since 1991’s The Heat.
The video has launched to coincide with the news that Dan Reed Network will tour with Extreme across the UK in December.
Reed says: “Dan Reed Network are honoured to be touring with Extreme this December in the UK. The funk rock scene of the late 80s early 90s was an exciting, inventive era in the music scene and to be sharing the stage with one of a handful of bands that championed that movement will be nothing but good times on stage for us, and a raucous experience for the audience.
“This tour promises to be an adrenaline fuelled evening of soaring melodies, infectious grooves and a party atmosphere that we in the band are truly excited about being a part of.
“We are tremendously grateful to be on the road with such a talented and innovative band. Time to funk it up big time!”
Tickets for the winter shows will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, August 4, via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.
Last month, Reed announced that he’ll release a solo album titled Confessions on September 14 via Zero One Entertainment. He’ll support the record with a solo tour from next month.
- Queen and Led Zeppelin star in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now!
- The TeamRock+ Singles Club
- Primus return with new album The Desaturating Seven
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Dan Reed Network and Extreme UK tour dates
Dec 13: Newcastle O2 Academy
Dec 14: Glasgow O2 Academy
Dec 16: Leeds O2 Academy
Dec 17: Birmingham O2 Academy
Dec 18: Bristol O2 Academy
Dec 20: London O2 Academy Brixton
Dan Reed 2017 UK and European solo tour dates
Sep 14: London St. Pancras Old Church, UK
Sep 15: Manchester Sacred Trinity Church Salford, UK
Sep 16: Newcastle Cluny 2, UK
Sep 17: Nottingham Greyhound Beeston, UK
Sep 22: Helsingborg The Tivoli, Sweden
Sep 23: Trollhattan Backstage Rock Bar, Sweden
Oct 06: Bath Chapel Arts Centre, UK
Oct 07: Ebbw Vale EVI, UK
Oct 13: Falun Kopparhatten, Sweden
Oct 14: Alingsas MX Rock Bar, Sweden
Oct 20: Dublin Whelan’s, Ireland
Oct 21: Belfast Diamond Rock Club, UK
Nov 11: Trubbach Jonny’s Lion Cave, Switzerland
Dan Reed Network: the unlikely rebirth of funk rock’s nearly men