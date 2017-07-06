Dan Reed details new solo album Confessions

Dan Reed has given details on his upcoming solo album titled Confessions.

It’ll be released on September 14 via Zero One Entertainment and follows The Dan Reed Network’s Fight Another Day which came out last year.

Explaining the decision to release what will be his fourth solo album, guitarist and vocalist Reed says: “I felt in a time when we as a human race are more and more divided over political, economic, environmental and social issues it was important to try and write new songs that are calming in complicated times – songs about that which unites us, inspires us, and brings us comfort in this world.

“That element always seems to come down to communication, compassion, empathy, warmth of family, friends. ‘Love’ is, more than anything, the air that our soul needs to retain the passion for life.”

In addition to revealing the 10-track album, Reed has also announced a UK and European tour, which kicks off with an intimate set at London’s St Pancreas Old Church on the day Confessions is released.

That set, along with Reed’s other UK shows, will be filmed for an upcoming DVD – with everyone purchasing a ticket receiving a free download in September.

Reed will launch the first single from the new album titled Smile on August 14 which will be backed by Lift You Up.

Both the single and Confessions are now available for pre-order via Reed’s online store.

Dan Reed Confessions tracklist

A Piece Of Home Soul Survivor Smile Day One Distant Star Fragile Cave In Lift You Up On Fire The Great Divide

Sep 14: London St. Pancras Old Church, UK

Sep 15: Manchester Sacred Trinity Church Salford, UK

Sep 16: Newcastle Cluny 2, UK

Sep 17: Nottingham Greyhound Beeston, UK

Sep 22: Helsingborg The Tivoli, Sweden

Sep 23: Trollhattan Backstage Rock Bar, Sweden

Oct 06: Bath Chapel Arts Centre, UK

Oct 07: Ebbw Vale EVI, UK

Oct 13: Falun Kopparhatten, Sweden

Oct 14: Alingsas MX Rock Bar, Sweden

Oct 20: Dublin Whelan’s, Ireland

Oct 21: Belfast Diamond Rock Club, UK

Nov 11: Trubbach Jonny’s Lion Cave, Switzerland

