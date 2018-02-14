Between The Buried And Me tease new track House Organ

Between The Buried And Me have released a clip of their new track titled House Organ.
The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album Automata Part I, which is set to arrive on March 9 via Sumerian Records. It’ll be followed by Part II which will launch later this year, on a date still to be announced.
The band say: “Ready to hear some new songs? From now until release date, we will periodically release clips from Automata I.”
Between The Buried And Me frontman Frontman Tommy Rogers previously said of the follow-up to 2015’s Coma Ecliptic: “All of our music should build up to the newest record. That’s what happens with Automata. You can take little snippets from our past throughout this album.
“It sounds like Between The Buried And Me, but it’s still new. We hope to keep the music industry on its toes. This is part of doing that.”
Between The Buried And Me will head out on tour with Leprous and The Dear Hunter from next month.
Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the Automata Part I cover and tracklist.
Between The Buried And Me Automata Part I tracklist
- Condemned to the Gallows
- House Organ
- Yellow Eyes
- Millions
- Gold Distance
- Blot
Tour Dates
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Chicago, United States
|Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|First Ave
|Minneapolis, United States
|Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, United States
|Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Showbox
|Seattle, United States
|Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, United States
|Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Anaheim, United States
|Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, United States
|Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Marquee
|Phoenix, United States
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, United States
|Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, United States
|Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Canton Hall
|Dallas, United States
|Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Warehouse Ballroom
|Houston, United States
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Beacham Theater
|Orlando, United States
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Revolution
|Fort Lauderdale, United States
|Monday, March 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, United States
|Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cannery Ballroom
|Nashville, United States
|Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Orange Peel
|Asheville, United States
|Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Mr. Smalls
|Millvale, United States
|Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Electric Factory
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Albany, United States
|Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Royale
|Boston, United States
|Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Playstation Theater
|New York, United States
|Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore
|Silver Spring, United States
|Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Agora Theatre
|Cleveland, United States
|Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Emerald Theatre
|Mt. Clemens, United States
