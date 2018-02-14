Trending

Between The Buried And Me tease new track House Organ

Between The Buried And Me release teaser for their new track House Organ - and report that they’ll keep revealing snippets ahead of Automata Part I launch

Tommy Rogers
Between The Buried And Me have released a clip of their new track titled House Organ.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album Automata Part I, which is set to arrive on March 9 via Sumerian Records. It’ll be followed by Part II which will launch later this year, on a date still to be announced.

The band say: “Ready to hear some new songs? From now until release date, we will periodically release clips from Automata I.”

Between The Buried And Me frontman Frontman Tommy Rogers previously said of the follow-up to 2015’s Coma Ecliptic: “All of our music should build up to the newest record. That’s what happens with Automata. You can take little snippets from our past throughout this album.

“It sounds like Between The Buried And Me, but it’s still new. We hope to keep the music industry on its toes. This is part of doing that.”

Between The Buried And Me will head out on tour with Leprous and The Dear Hunter from next month.

Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the Automata Part I cover and tracklist.

Between The Buried And Me Automata Part I tracklist

  1. Condemned to the Gallows
  2. House Organ
  3. Yellow Eyes
  4. Millions
  5. Gold Distance
  6. Blot

Tour Dates

Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesChicago, United States
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PMFirst AveMinneapolis, United States
Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00PMOgden TheatreDenver, United States
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ComplexSalt Lake City, United States
Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PMShowboxSeattle, United States
Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PMWonder BallroomPortland, United States
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Regency BallroomSan Francisco, United States
Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesAnaheim, United States
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PMBelasco TheaterLos Angeles, United States
Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMMarqueePhoenix, United States
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMSunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PMCome and Take It LiveAustin, United States
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PMCanton HallDallas, United States
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PMWarehouse BallroomHouston, United States
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Beacham TheaterOrlando, United States
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMRevolutionFort Lauderdale, United States
Monday, March 26, 2018 at 7:00PMThe MasqueradeAtlanta, United States
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PMCannery BallroomNashville, United States
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PMOrange PeelAsheville, United States
Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PMMr. SmallsMillvale, United States
Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PMElectric FactoryPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PMUpstate Concert HallAlbany, United States
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PMRoyaleBoston, United States
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PMPlaystation TheaterNew York, United States
Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PMFillmoreSilver Spring, United States
Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PMAgora TheatreCleveland, United States
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PMEmerald TheatreMt. Clemens, United States

