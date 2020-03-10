Watch Corey Taylor’s son Griffin play headline show with his band Vended

Griffin Taylor, the son of Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, led his band Vended through their first headline set recently in Iowa.

The band, which also features Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon Crahan, played at Vaudeville Mews on Sunday evening in Des Moines, with support from Awakening Force and Faultmine – and fan-footage of Vended’s set has now been uploaded online and can be watched below.

Back in the summer of 2017, the then 14 year old singer joined Stone Sour onstage at Holmdel’s PNC Banks Arts Center in New Jersey. He took over the mic from his dad and proceeded to rip through the band’s Hydrograd track Song #3 in impressive style.

Following Stone Sour's show, Corey posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption: “So proud of my boy. Thanks for sharing that with me, Jersey.”

In an interview later that year, Corey said that Griffin got him listening to Babymetal.

“He’s such a big music fan,” Corey old Junkee. “He’s actually the one that got me into Babymetal! I’d never heard of them, and he comes running up to me and is like, ‘You gotta check this out.’

“I was so amazed – it was like, ‘What the fuck?’ His enthusiasm is what got me into them.”

He added: “The cool thing is that as he’s gotten older, we’ve bonded so strongly through music. Before, it was me more focusing on laying down the law and just being a dad. I was trying to hammer in those important things – morals, manners; having those foundations and that compass.

“Now that he’s a little older and putting those things into practice, it’s allowed us to lift that a little bit. I’m still a dad first and foremost, but I’ve also been doing what I can to teach him what I know about music.

“It’s a new level to our relationship – and I never had that with any person who tried to be my parent growing up. This is a really new thing for me, and I love it. It’s really cool.”

Last week, Slipknot postponed their Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan, which was due to take place on March 20 and 21, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, their Knotfest Roadshow tour across North America throughout May and June with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange is still scheduled to take place – as is their inaugural Knotfest At Sea later in the year.