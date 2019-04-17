Watch Corey Taylor in video for Kid Bookie’s Stuck In My Ways

Last month, UK rapper Kid Bookie released a stream of his track Stuck In My Ways which he recorded with Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor.

Now, the official video has been released, and it can be watched below.

Kid Bookie tells Kerrang: “I wanted to capture rage, energy, the attitude of a 21st century depressive piece of shit that only cares for the music and music only.

“Merge my favourite sonics and create a five-minute visual madness, set the precedent of being fearless within the bracket of sound. I hope you lot understand that.”

The unexpected project came to light at the start of February, with the pair exchanging tweets about the possibility of working together.

Kid Bookie made the first move, saying to Taylor: “I gotta work with you before both of us leave this earth.”

That led Taylor to respond: “Let’s talk my friend.”

The London artist then checked in to say: “People of earth and beyond. Me and Corey taylor have some very special music coming for you soon. That is all, have a good day.”