Slipknot’s Corey Taylor hooks up with rapper Kid Bookie for something “special”

Slipknot might be putting the pieces in place for their new studio album, but that hasn’t stopped Corey Taylor from delving into another project.

NME report that the vocalist has hooked up with London rapper Kid Bookie, with the pair collaborating on “very special music” together.

It appears the unlikely pairing came about after Kid Bookie praised Slipknot’s Wait And Bleed on Twitter, saying it was “as iconic as Chop Suey.”

Kid Bookie then reached out to Taylor, in a tweet which read: “I gotta work with you before both of us leave this earth.”

That led Taylor to respond: “Let’s talk my friend.”

The London artist now reports that something has indeed taken place, reporting: “People of earth and beyond. Me and Corey taylor have some very special music coming for you soon. That is all, have a good day.”

Watch this space.

Earlier this week, Taylor shared a series of photographs showing how his new Slipknot mask is coming together. He’s working with horror special effects guru Tom Savini, along with Jason Baker and Necro Disco on the creation.

Slipknot are expected to release the follow-up to .5: The Gray Chapter in the coming months and will head out on a European tour this summer.