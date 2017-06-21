Watch Chris Cornell’s final music video for The Promise

Survival Pictures have premiered the official music video for Chris Cornell track The Promise.

The song, from the 2016 film of the same name, was the 52-year-old’s last release before his death in May.

The film stars Christian Bale, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Oscar Issac and Charlotte Le Bon and follows a love triangle set in the last days of the Ottoman Empire – immediately before the Armenian Genocide.

The video shows Cornell singing and playing acoustic guitar in a studio in Brooklyn, New York, and is interspersed with footage from Evgeny Afineevsk’s harrowing documentary Cries From Syria.

The film’s co-producer and co-manager of Survival Pictures Eric Esrailian says: “Chris Cornell was not only a dear family friend for many years, but he was also a once-in-a-generation talent who is missed more than words can convey. It was such an honour to collaborate and partner on The Promise over the years.

“His music and lyrics will not only shine a light on the Armenian Genocide and the human rights crisis of modern times, but they will also inspire people and provide hope for years to come.”

He continues: “Although it is bittersweet because Chris filmed his performance in Brooklyn shortly before his passing, he wanted his video to be released on World Refugee Day and he was passionate about helping people through this project.

“True to Chris’s charitable spirit, he made a commitment to donate all of his proceeds from The Promise to support refugees and children, and to further the conversation about the refugee crisis the world continues to endure.”

Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room last month, with the coroner’s office ruling his death as “suicide by hanging.”

Chris Cornell: Drugs “did not contribute” to death

