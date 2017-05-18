Chris Cornell’s death ruled “suicide by hanging”

A coroner has confirmed that Chris Cornell died by suicide in his Detroit hotel room on Wednesday night.

The 52-year-old Soundgarden frontman was found dead at the city’s MGM Grand after playing a show with the band earlier that evening at the Fox Theatre.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, who carried out the autopsy on Cornell, have ruled his death as “suicide by hanging.”

The office say in a statement: “The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden musician who died last night in Detroit.

“The cause of death has been determined as suicide by hanging. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, the singer’s body was discovered after Cornell’s wife called a family friend and asked them to check on Cornell. The friend then forced their way into the hotel room, where he discovered Cornell’s body on the floor.

Cornell was pronounced dead in the room.

Tributes from around the music world have flooded in for the Soundgarden frontman, with his friend and Audioslave band mate Tom Morello saying he’s been left devastated by the news.

Chris Cornell live review – London Royal Albert Hall