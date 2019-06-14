Watch Bruce Springsteen’s heartfelt new video for Western Stars

Bruce Springsteen has released a video for his song Western Stars.

It’s the title track from his new album, which was released today through Columbia Records. The Boss previously shared Hello Sunshine, There Goes My Miracle and Tucson Train from the record.

The video for Western Stars was directed by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Thom Zimny and shows Springsteen in scenes inspired by the track’s lyrics, along with performance footage and clips filmed in Joshua Tree, California.

Speaking about Western Stars, Springsteen said: “This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record.”

Last month, Springsteen revealed he was planning on recording a new album with the E Street Band this autumn and heading out on tour again next year.

Meanwhile, a documentary about The E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons is to be released this summer. It’s titled Who Do I Think I Am? and it'll launch in cinemas in July, with a home release to follow in August.