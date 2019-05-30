Watch Bruce Springsteen perform new track Tucson Train live in the studio

Bruce Springsteen shares black and white promo for his new single Tucson Train - the latest track taken from his upcoming album Western Stars

Bruce Springsteen has shared a video for his new single Tucson Train.

It’s the latest track taken from Springsteen’s upcoming album Western Stars, which is due to arrive on June 14 through Columbia Records.

The Boss previously revealed the songs Hello Sunshine and There Goes My Miracle from the new record.

The black and white video was shot in the studio with many of the musicians who appear on Western Stars and it was directed by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning director Thom Zimny.

Check out the video below.

Speaking about Western Stars, Springsteen said: “This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record.”

Earlier this week, Springsteen said he was planning on recording a new album with the E Street Band this autumn and heading out on tour again next year.

Bruce Springsteen: Western Stars

1. Hitch Hikin’

2. The Wayfarer

3. Tucson Train

4. Western Stars

5. Sleepy Joe’s Café

6. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

7. Chasin’ Wild Horses

8. Sundown

9. Somewhere North of Nashville

10. Stones

11. There Goes My Miracle

12. Hello Sunshine

13. Moonlight Motel