Bruce Springsteen says he’ll record with the E Street Band this year and tour in 2020

Earlier this month, Bruce Springsteen said he had written “almost an album’s worth of material” for a new album with the E Street Band.

He made the comments during an ‘in conversation with’ appearance in Hollywood with acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese, and added: “There’ll be another tour.”

Now it’s been revealed by Italian website Repubblica that a record will be released next year, with a tour to follow.

Springsteen says (via NME): “I’ll record with the E Street Band in the autumn, and when we are done, we’ll go on tour next year.”

And also speaking with NME, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt acknowledged that things were happening behind the scenes, saying: “We’ve talked about various things, but I’m yet to commit to it and we haven’t planned it.

“But he’s always got plenty of stuff, so we’ll talk in a few months about what he wants to do and he gets first priority for me.

“If he wants to go out then we’ll go out. I’m booked through November 6, but we’ve got time to do a new E Street album and then head out on a tour.”

Springsteen, meanwhile, is preparing to launch his new album Western Stars – a record Springsteen described as a return to his solo recordings.

It’ll launch on June 14 through Columbia Records.

Bruce Springsteen: Western Stars

1. Hitch Hikin’

2. The Wayfarer

3. Tucson Train

4. Western Stars

5. Sleepy Joe’s Café

6. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

7. Chasin’ Wild Horses

8. Sundown

9. Somewhere North of Nashville

10. Stones

11. There Goes My Miracle

12. Hello Sunshine

13. Moonlight Motel