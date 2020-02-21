Watch Biffy Clyro’s video for electrifying new song Instant History

Biffy Clyro have released a video for their new single Instant History.

The song will appear on the Scottish trio’s as-yet-untitled eighth album, set for release later this year.

Says singer Simon Neil: “This time around we wanted to lead with something that was the most out there thing which we’ve got on the record. Instant History is the biggest, most slammest pop moment we’ve ever worked on.

“It’s a fantastic opening statement, although musically it doesn’t reflect the album’s direction. But thematically it’s a good pointer for what the album is about: learning from mistakes and realising how you can move things forward. Things can be similar although they’ll never be the same, but let’s not be scared of that.”

The new album is the follow-up to 2018’s MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London. It will be their first studio album since 2016’s Ellipsis.