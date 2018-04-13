Biffy Clyro announce MTV Unplugged acoustic album

Biffy Clyro - MTV UNPLUGGED: LIVE AT ROUNDHOUSE LONDON 1. The Captain

2. Biblical

3. Re-arrange

4. Drop It

5. Black Chandelier

6. Folding Stars

7. Different Kind Of Love

8. Mountains

9. God Only Knows

10. Opposite

11. Small Wishes

12. Bubbles

13. Medicine

14. Many of Horror

15. Machines

Biffy Clyro have announced that they’ll release a live acoustic album later this year.

Recorded at London's Roundhouse last year, MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London saw Biffy Clyro relaunch the UK version of the well-known MTV Unplugged series. Previous artists to record albums for the series include Nirvana, Oasis, Pearl Jam and R.E.M.

MTV will broadcast a global premiere of the Roundhouse performance on May 25th. Biffy Clyro MTV Unplugged will premiere in the UK on Friday May 25th at 9pm on MTV and at 10pm on MTV Music.

The album will be released on digital, CD, CD/DVD and a vinyl/CD/DVD boxset. Pre-orders are available now.

The band also released the first track from the album, a stripped back version of Many Of Horror, and announced an MTV Unplugged UK tour in September this year. Check out the video and full tour dates below.

15 Sep: The Helix, Dublin, Ire

16 Sep: Waterfront, Belfast, NI

18 Sep: St. David’s Hall, Cardiff, UK

19 Sep: Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK

21 Sep: Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

22 Sep: Manchester Opera House, Manchester, UK

24 Sep: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK