Watch banjo cover of Guns N' Roses hit November Rain

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls have shared a video for their banjo-led version of Guns N’ Roses song November Rain.
It’s lifted from their latest album, Brothers In Farms – and is the latest song to get the bluegrass treatment from the Finnish outfit.
Tomi ‘Remmel’ Tajakka, who is on vocal, guitar and mandolin duties in Steve ‘N’ Seagulls, tells Metal Assault: “When I was younger in the 90s, I listened to a lot of Megadeth, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Pantera, Sepultura, all this kind of stuff. There must be a good song, a good riff or a good melody that you can start working around.
Describing how they made their latest album, he adds: “We tried about 30 to 40 songs that never quite found their new form or their place, so we just skipped them. It’s usually an idea that one of us or some of us come up with. That’s mainly how it goes.”
The promo follows their covers of Iron Maiden tracks Aces High and The Trooper. They also released their own version ofAC/DC’s Thunderstruck in 2014.
Steve ‘N’ Seagulls tour dates 2016
Nov 10: Fontaine La Source, France
Nov 11: Cluses L’Atelier, France
Nov 12: Epinal La Souris Verte, France
Nov 14: Brighton Haunt, UK
Nov 15: London Bush Hall, UK
Nov 16: Cardiff Globe, UK
Nov 17: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Nov 18: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK
Nov 23: Paris Le Divan Du Monde, France
Nov 24: Angers Le Chabada, France
Nov 25: Agen Le Florida, France
Nov 26: Toulouse Metronum, France
Nov 27: Fraisses Salle Dorian, France
Nov 29: Blois Chato Do, France
Nov 30: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Dec 01: Nevers Cafe Charbon, France
Dec 02: Besancon La ROdia Club, France
Dec 03: Istres L’Usine Club, France
Dec 12: Wien Szene, Austria
Dec 13: Leipzig Moritzbastei, Germany
Dec 14: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Dec 16: Hambug Headcrash, Germany
Dec 17: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany
Dec 18: Koln Underground, Germany
Dec 19: Frankfurt Nachtleben Am Main, Germany
Dec 20: Dusseldorf Tube, Germany
Dec 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands