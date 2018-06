Finnish bluegrass band Steve 'N' Seagulls have released a video of their cover version of Iron Maiden's The Trooper.

Banjos, mandolin, washboard and a double bass offer a unique take on the classic Maiden track, which was a single from their 1983 album Piece Of Mind.

Little known outside of their homeland, Steve ‘N’ Seagulls are sure to win some new fans with this video.

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls: The Trooper