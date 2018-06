AC/DC classic Thunderstruck has been given a bluegrass makeover by Finnish band Steve 'N' Seagulls.

It has been part of the band’s live set for years, but this is the first time they’ve recorded a video for it. Watch the clip below, where you can see the band make use of a tractor and various pieces of farm equipment to compliment their banjos and accordions and create a unique version of the track.

The band previously recorded an equally zany version of Iron Maiden’s The Trooper.