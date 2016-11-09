Grand Magus announce 2017 UK and Ireland tour

Grand Magus have announced a UK and Ireland tour for next spring.

They’ll play eight headline shows in March and April following their appearance at Pwllheli Hammerfest in North Wales.

Frontman Janne ‘JB’ Christoffersson says: “By Odin’s beard! The Magus will be returning to the British isles for a headline tour with all that it entails in 2017.

“We will bring the metal without compromise, forged in iron – crowned in steel.”

Grand Magus will be promoting their latest album Sword Songs on the forthcoming trek.

Christofferson previously said of the follow-up to 2014’s Triumph And Power: “We put all of our sweat, blood and tears into this new album and I think that you can hear that. For me, Sword Songs is the best Grand Magus album ever.

“The new songs are faster and more aggressive than on Triumph And Power, and we have also included some more extreme and harder stuff. I’m convinced that there are some future classics on the disc.”

They also streamed track Forged In Iron, Crowned In Steel in April.

Grand Magus UK and Ireland tour 2017

Mar 24: Pwllheli Hammerfest, UK

Mar 25: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Mar 26: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Mar 28: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Mar 29: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Mar 31: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Apr 01: Cardiff Globe, UK

Apr 02: London Underworld, UK

