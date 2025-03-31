Listen to Sum 41's ferocious cover of Rage Against The Machine hit Sleep Now In The Fire

Sum 41 have released a cover version of Rage Against The Machine's 1999 hit single Sleep Now In The Fire.

The Canadian punk heroes drew the curtain on their career in January of this year, wrapping up a lengthy farewell tour in their home country.

But they have also treated fans with a couple of new recordings for the Spotify Singles series – the RATM cover and a new version of Landmines, the song originally released on 2024 album Heaven :x: Hell.

In a statement, Sum 41 say: "Recording these Spotify Singles has been an incredible way to celebrate with our fans around the world. We’re so grateful for their support and excited to share this special session with everyone."

Sleep Now In The Fire was released as the second single from Rage Against The Machine's 1999 album The Battle of Los Angeles. It was accompanied by an iconic video, directed by politically outspoken documentary maker Michael Moore.

The video sees the band performing in front of the New York Stock Exchange, resulting in Moore being arrested and the band members entering the building before the Stock Exchange's titanium riot doors came crashing down.

It became headline news, with conservative commentators lining up to criticise Rage Against The Machine. It was even referenced in the presidential debate that evening, with future President George W. Bush angrily condemning their actions.

Guitarist Tom Morello later said of the video and the controversy: “In retrospect it felt like a historic victory against evil. It was a pretty spectacular, historic rock’n’roll thing we made. They don’t make them like that anymore."

Sum 41 - Sleep Now in the Fire (2025) (NEW SINGLE) - YouTube Watch On