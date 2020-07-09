Watch as Def Leppard’s Phil Collen kicks off his 30-day fitness challenge

Last week, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen announced he was about to kick off a 30-day fitness challenge and encouraged fans to follow along using the hashtag #PhilCollen30Days.

Now he’s released the first video in the series which covers the first seven days and sees the guitarist kick boxing, lifting weights, doing bench presses, Thai kicks, cable crunches and more.

Phil also shows us what he’s eating and drinking – and revealed his daily playlists which include Duran Duran, The Police and INXS.

He says: “I’ve put on weight on purpose eating junk food, crisps and all that which has been great, but I’m getting sick of it now, so I’m going to get back on it.”

Def Leppard’s North American summer tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts was called off last month, with the shows rescheduled for 2021.

The new dates will kick off in Nashville on June 19 and wrap up in San Diego on September 12. All tickets purchased for the postponed 2020 dates will be valid for next year’s shows.

Def Leppard recently released their live package London To Vegas. It features footage from the band’s Hysteria At The O2 performance from London in 2018 along with Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood which was captured during Def Leppard’s successful 2019 Sin City residency.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 2021 tour

Jun 19: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jun 21: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jun 24: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jun 26: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 27: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Field, OH

Jul 06: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 13: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jul 15: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Jul 17: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 18: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 20: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 22: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 07: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Aug 09: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 12: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 17: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 20: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 24: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Aug 28: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 29: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sep 03: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Sep 04: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Sep 07: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 10: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 12: San Diego Petco Park, CA