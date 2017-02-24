Watch Art Of Anarchy lyric video for No Surrender

Art Of Anarchy have released a lyric video for their track No Surrender.

The song features on the band’s upcoming second album The Madness, which will launch on March 24 via Century Media.

It’s the band’s first record with former Creed frontman Scott Stapp, who joined last year, replacing the late Scott Weiland who appeared on the supergroup’s self-titled 2015 debut album.

Stapp is joined in the lineup by guitarists Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal and Jon Votta, bassist John Moyer and drummer Vince Votta.

Speaking about the new track, Stapp, who has had well-documented struggles with substance abuse, tells Billboard: “In No Surrender, I addressed those moments in life where you’ve reached a personal crossroads or crisis. That place where your back is against the wall and you’re left with two choices – to cave in and crumble allowing whatever circumstance to break you forever, or to rise up and fight through holding on to that never give up spirit that lies deep within.

“I detail in the verses personal experiences, as I lived them, that have taken me to that critical place of choice. Am I to give up, stay down and fade away or get up, fight on and never surrender.”

Stapp says he used his past troubles to fuel the lyrics on The Madness and reports that the rest of the band gave him the freedom to express himself on the record.

The singer continues: “I really didn’t have any preconceived ideas of what was going to come out of me, but obviously given what happened three years ago there was a lot to process in my life.

“I’m in such a different place now than I was then and I really explored that lyrically on this record and really walked through multiple different phases of being in the midst of that experience – and then being on the other side of it.

“That other side is reflected in positive-spirited songs such as Changed Man and A Light In Me.”

The Madness is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below.

The Madness cover art

Art Of Anarchy The Madness tracklist

Echo Of A Scream 1000 Degress No Surrender The Madness Won’t Let You Down Changed Man A Light In Me Somber Dncing With The Devil Afterburn

