Art Of Anarchy in video for The Madness

A still from Art Of Anarchy's video for The Madness

Art Of Anarchy have released a video for their track The Madness.

The song is the first material released by the supergroup since they confirmed Creed singer Scott Stapp as their new frontman. Their self-titled debut album was released last year and features former Stone Temple Pilots man Scott Weiland on lead vocals.

Art Of Anarchy’s second album is expected in 2017.

After appearing in music videos with Art Of Anarchy, Weiland later distanced himself from the project. He died in December of last year.

Stapp is joined in the lineup by former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, Disturbed bassist John Moyer and brothers Jon and Vince Votta.

On The Madness, Thal tells Billboard: “Guitar-wise, it called for a theme that would feel a bit like a voice from a dark place, like a devil on your shoulder that keeps repeating itself.

“The lyrics describe personal challenges Scott overcame, giving a glimpse through his eyes as he describes the visuals and duality pulling you between ‘the madness,’ or the other side.”

Thal says the upcoming second album will differ from the debut in that the band wrote together, rather than bringing in a vocalist after the fact to lay down vocal parts on otherwise completed songs.

He adds: “We wrote together as a band and made sure that everyone’s identity can be heard. All the bands that inspired me have that – you can hear each member’s personality, a combination of ingredients that happens only once in all time – that realness, authenticity.

“That’s very important to me, to be genuine.”

Art of Anarchy will play their first ever live show at Gramercy Theatre in New York on October 27.

