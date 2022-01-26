Watch Architects perform Impermanence from upcoming album For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road

Architects will release For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road, an album of their December 11, 2021 livestream set at the iconic London recording studio, on March 25.

The 15-song set, a reimagined orchestral version of the Brighton band’s UK Number 1 album For Those That Wish To Exist, was recorded with composer/conductor Simon Dobson and the Parallax Orchestra, who’ve previously worked with Alter Bridge and Bring Me The Horizon.

The track list for For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road is:

1. Do You Dream Of Armageddon? (Live From Abbey Road)

2. Black Lungs (Live From Abbey Road)

3. Giving Blood (Live From Abbey Road)

4. Discourse Is Dead (Live From Abbey Road)

5. Dead Butterflies (Live From Abbey Road)

6. An Ordinary Extinction (Live From Abbey Road)

7. Impermanence (Live From Abbey Road)

8. Flight Without Feathers (Live From Abbey Road)

9. Little Wonder (Live From Abbey Road)

10. Animals (Live From Abbey Road)

11. Libertine (Live From Abbey Road)

12. Goliath (Live From Abbey Road)

13. Demi God (Live From Abbey Road)

14. Meteor (Live From Abbey Road)

15. Dying Is Absolutely Safe (Live From Abbey Road)

Architects are set to undertake a UK arena tour in May. The band will play:

May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

May 06: London Alexandra Palace

May 08: Glasgow The SSE Hydro