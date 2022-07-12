Watch Architects' hilarious sci-fi disaster movie-themed video for Tear Gas

Architects will release a new studio album, the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, via Epitaph on October 21.

And having already offered an initial taste of what to expect with the release, in April, of lead-off single When We Were Young, the Brighton-based quintet have shared a hilarious video for the album's second single, Tear Gas, in which they play panicked scientists manning planet earth's 'main control centre' as a global disaster looms.

Watch the video for Tear Gas below:

The band's tenth album, the classic symptoms of a broken spirit is the follow-up to last year’s UK number 1 album For Those That Wish To Exist.



The 11-song collection was produced by drummer Dan Searle and guitarist Josh Middleton, with additional production from vocalist Sam Carter at Deacon’s Middle Farm Studios and the group's own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton, and is described by Searle as more "free, playful and spontaneous." It's available to pre-order now.

The tracklisting for the classic symptoms of a broken spirit is:



1. deep fake

2. tear gas

3. spit the bone

4. burn down my house -

5. living is killing us

6. when we were young

7. doomscrolling

8. born again pessimist

9. a new moral low ground

10. all the love in the world

11. be very afraid

Architects will support Biffy Clyro on their UK arena tour in November, at the following shows:



Nov 05: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Nov 06: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Nov 08: 3Arena, Dublin, IRE

Nov 09: SSE Arena, Belfast

Nov 11: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Nov 12: The O2, London

Nov 14: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Nov 15: International Centre, Bournemouth