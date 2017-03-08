Watch animated video for Neil Young’s Peace Trail

Neil Young has released an animated video for Peace Trail – the title track from his 2016 album.

The promo was directed by Darcy Prendergast and Mike Greaney and shows natural landscapes, mountainsides and wildlife being overtaken by motorways, gas stations and smoke-billowing factories.

Speaking about the video, the duo tell NPR that the track inspired them to use a traditional approach to a “rich, organic, Neil Young sound.”

They continue: “We felt the paint-on-glass technique was the most symbiotic. This approach, combined with the painterly compositions of sweeping American landscapes, is narratively served up as a love letter to the older generation.”

Young had planned to tour in support of Peace Trail this year, but scrapped those plans according to an interview in Rolling Stone. He’s working on a TV show about the cross-country trip in his electric car and also writing a book.

He said: “I’ve got a lot to do without touring. I’m actually just focusing now on recordings for awhile.”

Last year, Young stood with the protestors at the North Dakota oil pipeline. He arrived on his 71st birthday and performed a number of songs for activists who opposed the controversial $3.7billion project – and later slammed the “ugliness of corporate America” and the heavy-handed tactics used by police against “peaceful water protectors.”

The Story Behind The Song: Neil Young - After The Gold Rush