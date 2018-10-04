Watch animated trailer for Led Zeppelin’s new digital collection

A trailer for Led Zeppelin’s new digital only collection has been released.

The colourful animated promo showcases many of the band’s most iconic tracks, with the playlist titled Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin now available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Watch it below.

The compilation is the latest release to mark the 50th anniversary of the band, with 2018 seeing an increase in Led Zep-related activity.

In March, a reissue of How The West Was Won was swiftly followed by a 7-inch yellow vinyl featuring the Sunset Sound Mix of Rock And Roll and the Olympic Studio Mix of Friends for Record Store Day.

Last month, the 1976 album The Song Remains The Same was reissued, while an official 50th anniversary photo book will be released later this month by Real Art Press.

Speaking earlier this year, vocalist Robert Plant predicted “a celebration” to mark the anniversary, though he denied there were plans for any more reissues.

He said: “Musically, there’s bits and pieces lying around, but not an album or anything like that. But there will be a celebration, I’m sure, somewhere. A cork will pop!”

However, the anniversary celebrations could well be put on hold with the news that the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals have cleared the way for the famous Stairway To Heaven legal tussle to return to court.

Led Zeppelin are the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, where we take a look back at their greatest tracks and the stories behind them. But it now.