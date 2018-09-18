Led Zeppelin: Celebrating 50 years of the biggest rock band ever in the new Classic Rock

Cover Story

In the new issue of Classic Rock we explore Led Zeppelin's greatest songs, and the stories behind them, as told by Deep Purple, MC5, Slash, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top and more...

Features

Monster Truck

Classic Rock joins the band in Vegas and gets an eyeful of 24/7 drunkenness, debauchery and decadence on a grand scale.

Billy Gibbons

He was inspired by the blues greats, toured with Hendrix and went on to achieve global success with ZZ Top. The guitar great talks all this and more in The Classic Rock Interview.

The Struts

As they gear up for the release of their second album, the British quartet seem to have the world at their feet – and, some reckon, the future of rock’n’roll on their shoulders.

Wilko Johnson

The NHS is a wonderful thing; a free full education should be available to all; imminent death can focus the mind… These and more guiding nuggets from the death-defying guitarist.

Mudhoney

They saved the Sub Pop label from going bust, inspired the Seattle sound, and their filthy tones are as sweet as they ever were.

Nazareth

The’ve have had their ups, and recently their downs. But now, in this year of their 50th anniversary, they have a new album, a changed line-up and a whole new lease of life.

Joe Bonamassa

His relationship is on the rocks, his life is empty, he’s in a hole. We take a five-hour drive with the broken-hearted blues hero.

What's on your FREE Digital Album

Rovers, Ramblers And Rockers

10 stellar highlights from Earache Records, including tracks by Blackberry Smoke, Massive Wagons, Rival Sons and many more – all in one exclusive compilation.

Regular Features

The Dirt

“When I buy an album, I buy vinyl.” Alice Cooper gets behind National Album Day; studio sightings start rumours that AC/DC are recording; Pearl Jam shows raise $11 million for local homeless charities; are Genesis considering re-forming with Phil Collins’s son Nic on drums? Say hello to Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs and The Dirty Nil, welcome back The Guess Who and Eureka Machines … say goodbye to Aretha Franklin, Ed King, Eddie ‘Chank’ Willis…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Steppenwolf

‘Get your motor running’… How Born To Be Wild became a timeless classic and an anthem for a whole generation.

Q&A: Hugh Cornwell

The Stranglers frontman on surviving prison, staying sharp, pedal power and the art of songwriting.

Six Things You Need To Know About: The Lemon Twigs

They prefer the Beach Boys to The Beatles; Elton John is a celebrity fan; their new album is a rock musical…

Reviews

New albums from Billy Gibbons, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mudhoney, Rod Stewart, Alter Bridge, The Lemon Twigs, Supersuckers, Nazareth, Graham Parker… Reissues from Tom Petty, Electric Light Orchestra, Deep Purple, David Bowie, MC5, Phil Collins, Quireboys, Steve Hackett… DVDs, films and books on Dave Grohl, Ian Hunter, New York Punk… Live reviews of Iron Maiden, Steven Tyler, Judas Priest, the Lemon Twigs, Graham Bonnet, the Magpie Salute…

Buyer’s Guide: Todd Rundgren

Where to start to explore the distinguished catalogue from a restless and progressive artist.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Steve Hackett & Orchestra, The Treatment, Ash, Brian Downey’s Alive And Dangerous and Hogjaw. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Dan Reed

The singer-songwriter on having a good work ethic, bad business decisions, spirituality and reactivating the Network.

