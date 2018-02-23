Robert Plant talks Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary “celebration”

Robert Plant has spoken about Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary.
This year marks half a century since the band formed, with a new book charting their history arriving in October, a reissue of How The West Was Won launching on March 23 and guitarist Jimmy Page last week hinted that another live album was planned.
Now vocalist Plant has spoken about the anniversary, telling The Current: “Well, we’re planning to get together and talk about it. Basically, it’s very difficult to find stuff that still is unheard – and not only will it be 50 years, but it’ll be, next year, 38 years since John Bonham passed away.
“The great thing about Led Zeppelin was that we didn’t chronicle ourselves – we just went from town to town and sang songs and played guitars and stuff. And then went about our lives.
“The whole idea of chronicling the life of people in bands… in a way, I wish that we had more stuff to look at, but there will be a book of photographs and stuff. But some of it will be particularly interesting, I think.”
He adds: “Beyond that, musically, there’s bits and pieces lying around, but not an album or anything like that. But there will be a celebration, I’m sure, somewhere. A cork will pop!”
Plant is currently on tour across North America in support of his latest album Carry Fire. Find a full list of his live dates below.
Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters 2018 tour dates
Feb 24: Denver Buell Theatre, CO
Feb 28: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA
Mar 02: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA
Mar 23: Sydney State Theatre, Australia
Mar 26: Sydney Opera House, Australia
Mar 27: Sydney Opera House, Australia
Apr 01: St Kilda Palais Theatre, Australia
Apr 02: St Kilda Palais Theatre, Australia
Apr 05: Torrensville Thebarton, Australia
Apr 08: Perth Convention And Exhibition Centre, Australia
May 26: Bath Recreation Ground, UK
May 27: Bath Recreation Ground, UK
Jul 23: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
Jul 25: Carcassonne Theatre Jean-Deschamps, France
Jul 29: Lorrach Stimmen-Festival Marktplatz, Germany
Aug 01: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany
Aug 03: Sonderborg Molleparken, Denmark
Aug 05: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden
Aug 07: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway
Aug 09: Trondheim Sverresborg, Norway