Led Zeppelin tease 50th anniversary book

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones show off early version of Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin

(Image: © Dave Brolan/Reel Art Press)

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones have been photographed holding and early copy of the forthcoming official Led Zeppelin book.

The surviving members of the band are all contributing to Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin, a 368-page illustrated book celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary.

The trio were pictured holding a working draft of the book, published by Real Art Press and set for release in October 2018.

According to Real Art Press: “Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band.

“Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio.

“This definitive 368-page volume includes unseen photographs and artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.”

Earlier this year, Robert Plant predicted “a celebration” to mark the band’s 50th anniversary, though he denied there were plans for any more reissues.

“Musically, there’s bits and pieces lying around, but not an album or anything like that,” he said. “But there will be a celebration, I’m sure, somewhere. A cork will pop!”

Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin is available to pre-order now.