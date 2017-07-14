Watch Amon Amarth’s Peaky Blinders-inspired new video

Amon Amarth have released a new video for their track The Way Of Vikings.
The promo has been inspired by hit UK TV drama Peaky Blinders, which is based on the exploits of a gang who roamed the streets of Birmingham after the end of the First World War.
The video sees the band take on the personas of five gang members at an underground gambling hall and boxing match, with Johan Hegg as Berserker, Johan Soderberg as Short Fuse, Olavi Mikkonen as The Strangler, Ted Lundstrom as The Bookie and Jocke Wallgren at The Trigger.
The track originally appeared on Amon Amarth’s 2016 album Jomsviking and has been released to mark the start of their European tour, which gets under way today (July 14) at Sweden’s Gefle Metal Festival.
The run of dates will also see them headline this year’s Bloodstock festival in the UK on August 11.
Find a full list of the band’s 2017 tour dates below.
Amon Amarth 2017 tour dates
Jul 14: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Jul 16: Chicago Open Air, IL
Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays Festival, Slovenia
Jul 27: Tel Aviv Theatre Club, Israel
Jul 29: Istanbul Rock Off Festival, Turkey
Aug 02: Vienna Jolly Roger Festival, Austria
Aug 04: Kostrzyn nad Odra Przystanek Woodstock, Poland
Aug 05: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 06: Colmar Foire Aux Vins, France
Aug 07: Majano City Festival, Italy
Aug 09: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain
Aug 11: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands
Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Aug 17: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 18: Moravsky Krumlov Rock Heart Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 19: Zvolen More Than Fest, Slovakia
Aug 21: Pratteln Earshaker Day, Switzerland
Aug 23: Budapest Barba Negra Open Air Show, Hungary
Aug 25: Giessen Kultursommer, Germany
Aug 26: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany
Aug 28: Kiev Sentrum, Russia
Aug 29: Minsk Re:Public, Russia
Aug 30: St. Petersburg A2, Russia
Aug 31: Krasnodar Arena Hall, Russia
Sep 02: Yekaterinburg Tele Club, Russia
Sep 04: Samara Zvezda, Russia
Sep 05 - Moscow Yotaspace, Russia
