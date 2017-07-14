Watch Amon Amarth’s Peaky Blinders-inspired new video

Amon Amarth have released a new video for their track The Way Of Vikings.

The promo has been inspired by hit UK TV drama Peaky Blinders, which is based on the exploits of a gang who roamed the streets of Birmingham after the end of the First World War.

The video sees the band take on the personas of five gang members at an underground gambling hall and boxing match, with Johan Hegg as Berserker, Johan Soderberg as Short Fuse, Olavi Mikkonen as The Strangler, Ted Lundstrom as The Bookie and Jocke Wallgren at The Trigger.

The track originally appeared on Amon Amarth’s 2016 album Jomsviking and has been released to mark the start of their European tour, which gets under way today (July 14) at Sweden’s Gefle Metal Festival.

The run of dates will also see them headline this year’s Bloodstock festival in the UK on August 11.

Find a full list of the band’s 2017 tour dates below.

Jul 14: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 16: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays Festival, Slovenia

Jul 27: Tel Aviv Theatre Club, Israel

Jul 29: Istanbul Rock Off Festival, Turkey

Aug 02: Vienna Jolly Roger Festival, Austria

Aug 04: Kostrzyn nad Odra Przystanek Woodstock, Poland

Aug 05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Colmar Foire Aux Vins, France

Aug 07: Majano City Festival, Italy

Aug 09: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 11: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 17: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 18: Moravsky Krumlov Rock Heart Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 19: Zvolen More Than Fest, Slovakia

Aug 21: Pratteln Earshaker Day, Switzerland

Aug 23: Budapest Barba Negra Open Air Show, Hungary

Aug 25: Giessen Kultursommer, Germany

Aug 26: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 28: Kiev Sentrum, Russia

Aug 29: Minsk Re:Public, Russia

Aug 30: St. Petersburg A2, Russia

Aug 31: Krasnodar Arena Hall, Russia

Sep 02: Yekaterinburg Tele Club, Russia

Sep 04: Samara Zvezda, Russia

Sep 05 - Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

