Watch Accept’s video for hard-hitting track The Rise Of Chaos

Accept have released a video for their brand new song The Rise Of Chaos.
It’s the title track from their upcoming 15th studio album which will arrive on August 4 via Nuclear Blast.
The promo was shot at Nashville’s Soundcheck rehearsal centre and consists of 81,127 still images that were later stitched together to create the finished video.
Guitarist Wolff Hoffmann says: “The Rise Of Chaos is something I have been thinking about often. Wherever we go there is some hidden as well as some visible destruction and it kind of changes the world we know.
“What was there today can be gone tomorrow and it’s somehow irritating, because it happens on so many levels and no one knows what comes next.”
The Rise Of Chaos is now available for pre-order, view the cover art and tracklist below.
Accept will embark on a run of tour dates starting on August 3 at Wacken Open Air. They’ll then travel to the US, Japan, Australia and South America for further shows.
Accept The Rise Of Chaos tracklist
- Die By The Sword
- Hole In The Head
- The Rise Of Chaos
- Koolaid
- No Regrets
- Analog Man
- What’s Done Is Done
- Worlds Colliding
- Carry The Weight
- Race To Extinction
Accept 2017 tour dates
Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 07: Beverly Hills Saban Theatre, CA
Sep 10: Fukuoka Shi Drum Logos, Japan
Sep 12: Osaka Umeda Club Quattro, Japan
Sep 13: Nagoya Bottom Line, Japan
Sep 14: Nakano Ku Sun Plaza Hall, Japan
Sep 17: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Sep 26: New York Irving Plaza, NY
Nov 17: Buenos Aires El Teatro Flores, Argentina
Nov 19: Montevideo Sala Del Museo, Uruguay
Nov 21: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
Nov 23: Bogota Festival Del Diablo III, Colombia
Nov 27: San Jose Peppers, Costa Rica