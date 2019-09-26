Watch Abbath descend into darkness in video for Outstrider track Hecate

Abbath have launched a video for their new single Hecate.

The track has been pulled from the Norwegian black metal titan's latest album Outstrider, which was released back in July through Season Of Mist.

The Francisco Munoz-created video comes ahead of vocalist and guitarist Abbath, guitarist Ole Andre Farstad, bassist Mia Wallace and drummer Ukri Suviletho’s North American tour with Obituary, Midnight and Devil Master, which will get under way tomorrow night (September 27) at the Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge.

Outstrider was described by Metal Hammer as “an expansive journey through black metal's icy tundras,” with the review adding that it simultaneously increases “not only the heaviness of this icon’s music, but also the diversity.”

Prior to the album’s release, Abbath shared the tracks Harvest Pyre and Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane) from the follow-up to their self-titled 2016 debut album.

Abbath will return to Europe for a winter tour throughout January and February 2020.