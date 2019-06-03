Listen to Abbath’s scorching new track Outstrider

Abbath have released a stream of their new single Outstrider.
It’s the title track from vocalist and guitarist Abbath, guitarist Ole Andre Farstad, bassist Mia Wallace and drummer Ukri Suviletho’s upcoming studio album, which is set to arrive on July 5 through Season Of Mist.
Abbath previously released the tracks Harvest Pyre and Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane) from the follow-up to their self-titled 2016 debut album.
A statement on Outstrider reads: “While there are moments that certainly channel the frosty hallmarks of Immortal, there is no danger of Abbath repeating that formula.
“Abbath draws from NWOBM and melodic influences, adding a fresh new flavour to the sound that the band’s founder came to define.”
Abbath will play at the Stonehenge Festival in Steenwijk, the Netherlands, on July 27 and follow that with a set at Bergen’s Beyond The Gates Festival, Norway, on August 24.
Last month, Abbath announced a European tour which will take place in early 2020.
Abbath: Outstrider
1. Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane)
2. Bridge Of Spasms
3. The Artifex
4. Harvest Pyre
5. Land Of Khem
6. Outstrider
7. Scythewinder
8. Hecate
9. Pace Till Death
Abbath 2020 European tour
Jan 24: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Jan 25: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Jan 26: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 27: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Jan 28: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France
Jan 29: Nantes Stereolux, France
Jan 30: Toulouse Metronum, France
Jan 31: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain
Feb 01: Lyon Nikasi Kao, France
Feb 04: Mannheim MS Connexion Complex, Germany
Feb 05: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 06: Luzern Schüür, Switzerland
Feb 07: Parma Campus Music Industry, Italy
Feb 08: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic
Feb 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Feb 11: Berlin Festzaal Kreuzberg, Germany
Feb 12: Hamburg Kulturpalast, Germany
Feb 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Feb 14: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden
Feb 15: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden