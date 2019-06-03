Listen to Abbath’s scorching new track Outstrider

Abbath have released a stream of their new single Outstrider.

It’s the title track from vocalist and guitarist Abbath, guitarist Ole Andre Farstad, bassist Mia Wallace and drummer Ukri Suviletho’s upcoming studio album, which is set to arrive on July 5 through Season Of Mist.

Abbath previously released the tracks Harvest Pyre and Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane) from the follow-up to their self-titled 2016 debut album.

A statement on Outstrider reads: “While there are moments that certainly channel the frosty hallmarks of Immortal, there is no danger of Abbath repeating that formula.

“Abbath draws from NWOBM and melodic influences, adding a fresh new flavour to the sound that the band’s founder came to define.”

Abbath will play at the Stonehenge Festival in Steenwijk, the Netherlands, on July 27 and follow that with a set at Bergen’s Beyond The Gates Festival, Norway, on August 24.

Last month, Abbath announced a European tour which will take place in early 2020.

Abbath: Outstrider

1. Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane)

2. Bridge Of Spasms

3. The Artifex

4. Harvest Pyre

5. Land Of Khem

6. Outstrider

7. Scythewinder

8. Hecate

9. Pace Till Death

Abbath: Outstrider

Abbath return with the new album Outstrider – the follow-up to the former Immortal man's 2016 debut. It features the lead singles Harvest Pyre and Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane).View Deal

Abbath 2020 European tour

Jan 24: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Jan 25: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Jan 26: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 27: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jan 28: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France

Jan 29: Nantes Stereolux, France

Jan 30: Toulouse Metronum, France

Jan 31: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Feb 01: Lyon Nikasi Kao, France

Feb 04: Mannheim MS Connexion Complex, Germany

Feb 05: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 06: Luzern Schüür, Switzerland

Feb 07: Parma Campus Music Industry, Italy

Feb 08: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Feb 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 11: Berlin Festzaal Kreuzberg, Germany

Feb 12: Hamburg Kulturpalast, Germany

Feb 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 14: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Feb 15: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden